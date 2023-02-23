USWNT's Mallory Swanson Wins MVP of SheBelieves Cup

Mallory Swanson named MVP of SheBelieves Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States women's national team won the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year, largely thanks to Mallory Swanson.

Swanson, who is married to newly-signed Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, was named tournament MVP after scoring four goals in three games. No other player on any team scored more than once in the tournament.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual U.S.-based tournament featuring four nations -- the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Japan. After defeating Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday to complete a perfect 3-0 run, the USWNT has now won the tournament in four straight years.

Swanson was dominant in every game for the Americans. The 24-year-old forward scored two goals in their 2-0 win over Canada in the opener:

Mal read it like a book 📖 pic.twitter.com/suaEDAQbcT — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 17, 2023

Against Japan, Swanson scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory:





ðº: https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT as Mallory Swanson puts the US ahead of Japan!ðº: @NBCUniverso @peacock for Spanish Coverage #SheBelievesCup pic.twitter.com/dtDd97wyaO — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer)

And in the decisive game against Brazil, Swanson extended the U.S.'s lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 63rd minute. Brazil later scored to make it 2-1, so Swanson's goal turned out to be the game-winner:

Mallory, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars, and Dansby got married in December.

Dansby is set to take the field at Wrigley this spring, while Mallory will likely be heading to Australia for the FIFA Women's World Cup.