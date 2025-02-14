USPS, stock market, grocery stores: What's open and closed on President's Day?

The federal holiday of President's Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17 for 2025, and many Illinois businesses, schools and offices will be closed in observance of the day.

The day comes two days after Lincoln's Birthday, which saw some offices in Illinois observed, included Illinois Secretary of State's Offices

Presidents Day began as an unofficial holiday to celebrate George Washington after his death in 1799. Americans would celebrate their first president on his birthday, Feb. 22.

The tradition grew in stature in 1832, which would have been Washington's 100th birthday. The event was a major national celebration that included the reading of Washington's farewell address in the Senate. In 1879, congress officially made Washington's birthday a national holiday, but it was only observed in Washington D.C.

By 1885, the day was observed nationally.

As the holiday approaches, here's what to know about what's open and closed in Illinois on President's Day.

USPS mail services

President's Day is one of 11 federal holidays the United States Postal Service observes in 2025, which means mail will not be delivered on Monday, and post officials in Illinois will not be open.

Post offices will open for regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

DMVs and other state offices

Illinois Secretary of State's Offices and DMVs across the state will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.

Other state offices will also be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, including courts in Illinois.

Schools

Schools in Illinois may be closed on President's Day, but it depends on your district. Some schools in Illinois opted to close on Feb. 12 for

According to Chicago Public Schools' 2024-25 calendar, CPS schools will not be closed for teachers and students in observance of President's Day, which fell on Wednesday. Feb. 12.

Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for trading on Monday in observance of President's Day. Trading is set to resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores, including Costco and Walmart, are open on President's Day, though some may have reduced or modified hours.