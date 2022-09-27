USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner got some immediate action against Saudi Arabia and made his first save within the first 30 seconds. The U.S. registered its first and only first-half shot on goal in the ninth minute off the foot of Weston McKennie, but Saudi Arabian keeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie had no trouble with the save.

Tyler Adams gave the USMNT its next-best chance in the 24th minute but went wide from outside the box. Saudi Arabia nearly got on the board less than 10 minutes later, but the American defense was able to clear the ball and escape the danger.

The first yellow card dished out against Saud Abdulhamid for taking down DeAndre Yedlin. The U.S. defender exited the game and began icing his ankle, though he told his teammates on the bench that it was not a major injury.

Jesús Ferreira gave Al-Rubaie his next big test in the 61st minute, but the keeper was able to maintain the 0-0 score with a save.

Turner got his second save of the game in the 70th minute off a left-footed shot from Haitham Asiri.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net over the next 20 minutes. The USMNT ended with 55% possession and had four corner kicks to Saudi Arabia’s three. Saudi Arabia led the overall shot count 10-7.

The USMNT begins its World Cup slate with a crucial Group B match against Wales on Nov. 21. The team follows that up with contests against England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

Saudi Arabia will compete in Group C at the World Cup alongside Argentina, Poland and Mexico. Its first match will be played against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Nov. 22.