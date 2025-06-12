Internet users are reporting issues with numerous high-profile websites, including Google, Amazon Web Services and others, amid issues with web hosting services site Cloudflare.

According to Cloudflare, its engineering department began an investigation an issue that was causing “Access authentication to fail” just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Immediately afterward, outage reports to the website Down Detector began to spike for a slew of websites and services, including Google, Amazon Web Services, Spotify, Twitch, and others.

In a statement on its website published at 2:17 p.m., Cloudflare said that it was "starting to see services recover," but that intermittent failures were still possible.

“We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures. We are continuing to investigate this and we will update this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level,” the company said on its website.

Cloudflare provides hosting services to roughly 20% of the websites on the entire internet, according to estimates published by w3techs.

