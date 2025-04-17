Food & Drink

Users report issues getting Red Robin Burger Pass. What the chain says happened

"It was literally easier to get tickets to Taylor Swift than it is to get a RedRobinburgerpass," one user said

Bloomberg via Getty Images, File

Minutes after the expected launch of Red Robin's "Bottomless Burger Pass," users were quick to report that scoring the deal was harder than expected as the site appeared to be down.

The restaurant chain announced that the passes would become available at 10 a.m. CT Thursday, but it did note that only a limited quantity would be available "so Red Robin fans are encouraged to act quickly."

But while many did, they still weren't able to get in.

So what exactly happened?

Here's what we know:

What is the Bottomless Burger Pass?

In celebration of National Burger Month, Red Robin announced it would offer the launch of a so-called Bottomless Burger Pass.

"Lucky burger lovers who secure their pass can enjoy a gourmet burger served with a bottomless side every day of the month of May for only $20," the chain said.

The pass was set to become available at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, with guests who purchase the deal receiving an "exclusive black-and-gold card in the mail for redemption from May 1-31, 2025."

The card is redeemable for one gourmet burger with a bottomless side each of the month, the chain said.

The deal would be valid for a limited time at participating locations only.

Fans report errors on social media

Within minutes of the launch, users took to social media to lament errors in loading the page to purchase the pass.

"I didn’t know the demand for the Red Robin burger pass was the same as a ticket for the eras tour," one user wrote.

"It was literally easier to get tickets to Taylor Swift than it is to get a RedRobinburgerpass," another said.

Many reported seeing messages like "access blocked" or "gateway timed out."

"Lmao, I got blocked from Red Robin's website for trying to purchase the burger pass, can't make that up," another stated.

Red Robin Responds

Red Robin released a statement in its Instagram story shortly after the issues were reported.

"We did everything we could to anticipate interest in the Bottomless Burger Pass, including working with our website partners to prepare the site to handle the influx of traffic, but due to overwhelming excitemeny in the pass our website crashed. We're working to get this resolved ASAP!" the message read.

By 10:45 a.m., some users did report managing to get a pass.

