US Rep Mike Quigley Will Not Run for Chicago Mayor in 2023

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D) announced Thursday that he has made a decision about whether or not to run for Mayor of Chicago in 2023.

And that decision is a "No".

Rep. Quigley, who co-chairs the House Ukrainian Caucus, is a 7-year member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, and recently returned from an official trip to the Poland-Ukraine border.

He cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.

“On this most recent trip with my colleagues from the Intelligence Committee, it became clear our work will continue for months, if not years," Quigley said in a statement.

"After much consideration, I simply cannot walk away from my duty to safeguard democracy, fight for American values abroad, and stand up for the brave Ukrainian people in their time of maximum peril. Campaigning to serve as Mayor of Chicago would not allow me to fulfill this critical obligation."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement calling Quigley “a consistent dedicated advocate for his constituents and the residents of Chicago.

“As we face these challenging times overseas, I respect Rep. Quigley’s leadership in trying to end the war in Ukraine and his efforts to safeguard democracies across the world. I look forward to continuing to work with him and his staff to ensure that Chicago gets its fair share of federal dollars and that we continue to lift up the needs of our Chicago communities in Washington, D.C.”

Last month, Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, the highest-profile potential candidate to make a run at unseating Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, announced he will not jump into the race, saying he will instead focus on working with his non-profit.

Who is Running For 2023 Mayor of Chicago?

So far, two names have thrown their hat in the ring and declared their intention to run for mayor in 2023:

Ald. Ray Lopez who represents Chicago's 15th Ward, which includes Chicago's West Englewood, Gage Park, Back of the Woods and Brighton Park neighborhoods

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson

Has Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a 2023 Mayoral Run?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not announced if she'll seek reelection. However, last week during an event at the City Club of Chicago, Lightfoot hinted at a reelection bid.

The Chicago-Sun Times wire contributed to this report.