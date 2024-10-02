As tickets for US Oasis shows go on sale Friday, experts warn against buying expensive tickets beforehand

As tickets for the North American leg of Oasis' highly-anticipated 2025 tour go on sale this week, experts are warning fans to be aware of deceptive practices that have emerged with the massive global demand the tour has presented.

After an abrupt break-up in 2009, the Britpop band known for worldwide smash hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger" are slated to tour five cities in North America next summer, including a stop in Chicago at Soldier Field on Aug. 28, 2025.

The band's Soldier Field show will be their first in the Chicago area since performing at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont in December 2008 as part of the "Dig Out Your Soul Tour."

Though tickets aren't on sale yet, many ticket resale sites are offering what experts call "speculative ticketing," when scalpers sell fans what is essentially an "IOU" for tickets that they have yet to purchase.

The sites additionally give consumers a sense of urgency, with the listings accompanied by alerts such as "selling fast" and "only 4% of tickets remaining."

Though the prices of Oasis tickets for their North American shows have yet to be announced, tickets are listed on resale sites for up to $2,300 a piece.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, its parent company, are warning fans not to fall victim to the sky-high prices.

“Resale markets in this country are just run by professional ticket brokers who are engaging in all sorts of anti-fan behavior like using bots to steal tickets, spec ticketing, selling just flat out counterfeit tickets, making deceptive claims about the tickets. It's really a mess,” Dan Wall, the Executive Vice President for corporate and regulatory affairs at Live Nation told NBC Chicago.



Wall said in many cases, fans will not actually get the tickets they purchased. Wall advises fans check to see if a ticket has officially gone on sale to the public. If it hasn’t, don’t trust individuals or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they go on sale.

NBC 5 Responds is also following complaints of people who said tickets were transferred out of their Ticketmaster account without their knowledge or permission.

Wall said customers should change their Ticketmaster password without reusing any old ones and set up two-factor authentication to prompt an alert when someone tries to log in to your account.

Oasis issued a statement earlier this week, clarifying that the band would not be using the dynamic pricing model used for the U.K./Ireland dates, with tickets for those dates going on sale in late August. Dynamic pricing involves the raising of ticket prices during times of high demand.

Tickets for the Oasis Live 25 North American shows will go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

In addition to next August's Soldier Field show, Oasis will play the following shows in North America next year:

Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario: Aug. 24, 25

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey: Aug. 31, Sept. 1

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California: Sept. 6, 7

Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico: Sept. 12, 13

American rock band Cage the Elephant has been announced as a supporting act for the North American leg of the tour.