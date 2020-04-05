US Coronavirus Updates: Trump Says ‘Toughest’ Weeks Ahead as Deaths Surpass 8,500

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into its “toughest” weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounts, but at the same time he expressed growing impatience with social distancing guidelines and said he’s eager to get the country reopened and its stalled economy back on track.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic. "There will be death.”

The number of people infected in the U.S. exceeded 312,200 and the death toll climbed past 8,500, with New York state alone accounting for more than 3,560 dead. Most of the dead are in New York City, where hospitals are swamped with patients.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Healthy Set to Leave Carnival Cruise Docked in Miami

Passengers who are fit to fly are anticipated Sunday to disembark Carnival's Coral Princess Cruise, on which at least a dozen people have tested positive for and two others have died from the novel coronavirus, NBC South Florida reports.

Officials expect the disembarkation of guests will span several days.

The ship has more than 1,000 passengers who have been isolating in their cabins, including 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board. Princess Cruises also confirmed two guests had died.

Passengers with respiratory symptoms or who or still recovering from being ill will remain on the ship until cleared to leave by the ship's doctors.

The vessel docked in Port Miami yesterday after the U.S. Coast Guard denied the ship permission to dock in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Many passengers say they aren't worried, despite a State Department warning against cruise ship travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans Take Last Chance to Leave Nepal

American nationals and permanent residents have boarded a flight out of Kathmandu in what was likely their last chance to head home as Nepal prepares to extend lockdown measures to contain the spreading of the new coronavirus.

Sunday’s flight with 303 passengers on board was the second one arranged by the U.S. embassy but paid for by the passengers.

The Qatar Airways jet is scheduled to land at Washington D.C. with a fuel stop at Doha.

Nepal’s government has halted all flights and ground transportation, shutting down offices and shuttering businesses since last month to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Nepal has nine confirmed cases including one person who has recovered but no deaths so far.

