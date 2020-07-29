Chicago

US Attorney, CPD to Announce Charges, Arrests in Federal Gang Investigation

Watch live: The group will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday at CPD's 7th District Station.

U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch is expected to join FBI Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Emmerson Buie, Jr. and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown among other law enforcement to announce "charges and arrests in a significant federal gang investigation."

The group will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday at CPD's 7th District Station, the U.S Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois' office said in a statement.

Last week President Donald Trump announced agents from the DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security and FBI would be sent to Chicago as part of a federal program called Operation Legend to "help drive down violent crime."

Though Wednesday's announcement did not mention Operation Legend, the federal deployment is at least partially being managed by Lausch.

