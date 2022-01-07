Urine Attacks Targeting Dogwalkers Reported in Andersonville, Police Say

A person has been throwing urine at dogwalkers during attacks happening in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, according to police.

In one incident, a 48-year-old woman was walking her dog in the 1700 block of West Balmoral on Dec. 7 at 8:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached and threw a cup of urine at her, striking her in the face and body, police said.

Police said the person fled eastbound on Balmoral. No one has been taken into custody.

On Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Ashland, a man he saw another man attempt to throw an "unknown substance" on a woman and her two dogs, according to officials.

The substance did not get on the woman nor the dogs, police said. No one has been taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating both instances.