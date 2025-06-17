Heat indices could soar above 100 degrees in Chicago this weekend, but an Uptown hospital is dealing with a “catastrophic loss” of its air conditioning system.

Officials at Weiss Memorial Hospital, located in the 4600 block of North Marine Drive, say that the loss has led to a massive transfer of patients to other hospitals and caused ambulances to be bypassed from its emergency department.

According to officials, mechanics are working to fix the system. Repairs could take days, and then even beyond that it will take even longer for the air conditioning system to properly cool the facility.

As a result, hospital officials said most of its patients were transferred to the West Suburban Medical Center, with other nearby hospitals asked to provide assistance.

In addition, ambulances are being directed to other hospitals, and any patients who walk into the facility are being stabilized and transferred to other hospitals if they require admission.

According to the National Weather Service, heat indices could exceed 100 degrees for several days over the weekend, with air temperatures in the mid-90s over the weekend and even into Monday and Tuesday. In addition, high humidity could cause heat indices to soar, leading Chicago officials to make resources available for those who need relief from the sweltering conditions.

Cooling centers will be open this weekend, and residents can also find air conditioning in Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library facilities.

More information can be found on the OEMC’s website.