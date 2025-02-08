Uptown, Chinatown to host Lunar New Year parades this weekend

While the Lunar New Year was over a week ago, official celebrations for the holiday will be getting underway this weekend in Chicago with two separate parades.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Argyle Street Lunar New Year Parade will be held Saturday afternoon in Uptown, while the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade is slated for Sunday afternoon.

Both parades will begin assembly at 11 a.m. before a 1 p.m. step-off.

The Argyle Street parade will march west on Argyle Street to Broadway before turning north on Broadway up to Winona Street, with the parade disbanding on Broadway.

The Chinatown parade will head north on Wentworth Avenue from 24th Street to Cermak Road before turning west on Cermak down to Princeton Avenue.

The parade will then disband at Princeton and Cermak, near the intersection of Archer Avenue and Canal Street.

Weather conditions this weekend will be monitored by OEMC, who encourages the public to keep up with updates on the agency's social media channels.