Upcoming Marvel Series ‘Ironheart' Filmed in Chicago, Will Be Set in City

Ironheart, slated for a late 2023 release, will feature Dominique Thorne as the title character, a Chicago native and MIT student that doubles as a superhero

An upcoming Marvel series centered around the "Ironheart" character will be set in Chicago, with much of the series' filming in the city concluding earlier this month.

The series stars 25-year-old Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who is a gearhead and 19-year-old student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She designs her own suit of armor, which is similar to that of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit.

The Disney+ series sends Williams back to her home of Chicago, where she battles alongside her fellow Wakandan heroes.

Thorne made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which saw a widespread theatrical release on Friday. The film featured several references to Chicago, including a city flag on Williams' wall.

According to IMDB, filming for the series also took place in Atlanta before moving to Chicago in the fall.

The series was filmed throughout Chicago in late October, with several pictures circulating of the tapings.

While no release date for the series has been disclosed yet, Ironheart is slated to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023, according to Variety.

