Upcoming Illinois Events Canceled, Postponed or Moved to Virtual Spaces Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Large festivals and shows will not be allowed in Illinois until the state reaches the final stage of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phased plan to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, several events have gone virtual, been postponed or even canceled.

Earlier this month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a five-phase plan to reopen the state, with phase five marking the time when large events, festivals, conventions and carnivals can be held. The time when that final phase can be reached is still far away, according to the governor.

“It brings me no joy to say this, but based on what the experts tell us and everything we know about this virus and how easily it spreads in a crowd: large conventions, festivals and other major events will be on hold until we reach phase five,” Pritzker said.

NBC 5 has compiled a list of events altered by the stay-at-home order in Illinois that are scheduled to take place in the month of May:

Chicago & Cook County:

Bike The Drive – Canceled

Chicago City Markets – Canceled for May

Chicago Gospel Music Festival – Canceled

Chicago House Music Conference & Festival – Canceled

Chicago in Tune Music Festival – Canceled

Chicago Memorial Day Parade – Canceled

Chicago Wine Fest – Spring Canceled

Do Division Street Fest & Sidewalk Sale Virtual – Rescheduled for June 3-10

Illinois Craft Beer Week – Postponed Until Further Notice

Mayfest – Canceled

Maxwell Street Market – Canceled for May

Mole De Mayo Virtual – Rescheduled for May 22-24

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks Canceled for May

Taste Of Mexico – Canceled

Rialto Square Theatre Quarantine Concerts Series – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 22 & 29

Visit Chicago Museums – Virtual, Ongoing

DuPage County:

Naperville Memorial Day Parade – Canceled

North Central College Fine Arts: “re-Imagine The Beatles” – Rescheduled to November 22

Drury Lane Theatre: “Evita”—Postponed to April-June 2021

Morton Arboretum Troll Hunt – Postponed to March 31, 2021

Morton Arboretum Yoga Online – Virtual through May 27

Elmhurst Art Museum Par Excellence Redux – Canceled

Brookfield Zoo Bear Awareness Weekend – Virtual – Scheduled for May 18-21

Brookfield Zoo Bring the Zoo to You Live Chats – Virtual on Facebook Live, 11am

DuPage Forest Preserves at Home – Virtual, Ongoing

Elmhurst Museum: Museum From Home – Virtual, Ongoing

Arts DuPage: Online Arts Streaming – Virtual, May 5-29

College of DuPage Meditation Monday – Virtual on Facebook Live, 11:30am

Westmont Lions Club Red, White & Bar-BQ – Canceled

DuPage CVB & Science of Spirituality Meditation Center: Learn to Meditate – Virtual, Ongoing

McHenry County:

Huntley Farmers Market – Ongoing

Kane County:

Elgin Theatre Company: “The Tin Woman” – Canceled

Fox River Trolley Museum Rails to Victory – Canceled

Kane County Forest Preserve Nature Programs – Canceled through May 30

Kane County Flea Market – Canceled for May

Creek Bend Nature Center House Showings – Canceled through May

Lake County:

Boozy Book Blub @ NSD – Virtual, May 20 at 7pm

The Lost Princess Story Time with Hawthorn Mall – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 21 at 10am

Obstacle Course contest with Hawthorn Mall – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 28 at 10am

Memorial Day Hike at Illinois Beach State Park – Canceled

Digifilm Makers Class with the Improv Playhouse – Virtual, May 26

At Ease: Focus On Joy Virtual Art Class for Vets/Active Military – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 22 and 29

Chicago Botanic Garden: Yoga with the Garden – Virtual, through May 30

Night at the Volo Auto Museum – Canceled

Meet the Herd! Meetings with Lamb Farm – Virtual, through May 31