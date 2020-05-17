Upcoming Illinois Events Canceled, Postponed or Moved to Virtual Spaces Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Large festivals and shows will not be allowed in Illinois until the state reaches the final stage of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phased plan to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, several events have gone virtual, been postponed or even canceled.
Earlier this month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a five-phase plan to reopen the state, with phase five marking the time when large events, festivals, conventions and carnivals can be held. The time when that final phase can be reached is still far away, according to the governor.
“It brings me no joy to say this, but based on what the experts tell us and everything we know about this virus and how easily it spreads in a crowd: large conventions, festivals and other major events will be on hold until we reach phase five,” Pritzker said.
NBC 5 has compiled a list of events altered by the stay-at-home order in Illinois that are scheduled to take place in the month of May:
Chicago & Cook County:
Bike The Drive – Canceled
Chicago City Markets – Canceled for May
Chicago Gospel Music Festival – Canceled
Chicago House Music Conference & Festival – Canceled
Chicago in Tune Music Festival – Canceled
Chicago Memorial Day Parade – Canceled
Chicago Wine Fest – Spring Canceled
Do Division Street Fest & Sidewalk Sale Virtual – Rescheduled for June 3-10
Illinois Craft Beer Week – Postponed Until Further Notice
Mayfest – Canceled
Maxwell Street Market – Canceled for May
Mole De Mayo Virtual – Rescheduled for May 22-24
Navy Pier Summer Fireworks Canceled for May
Taste Of Mexico – Canceled
Rialto Square Theatre Quarantine Concerts Series – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 22 & 29
Visit Chicago Museums – Virtual, Ongoing
DuPage County:
Naperville Memorial Day Parade – Canceled
North Central College Fine Arts: “re-Imagine The Beatles” – Rescheduled to November 22
Drury Lane Theatre: “Evita”—Postponed to April-June 2021
Morton Arboretum Troll Hunt – Postponed to March 31, 2021
Morton Arboretum Yoga Online – Virtual through May 27
Elmhurst Art Museum Par Excellence Redux – Canceled
Brookfield Zoo Bear Awareness Weekend – Virtual – Scheduled for May 18-21
Brookfield Zoo Bring the Zoo to You Live Chats – Virtual on Facebook Live, 11am
DuPage Forest Preserves at Home – Virtual, Ongoing
Elmhurst Museum: Museum From Home – Virtual, Ongoing
Arts DuPage: Online Arts Streaming – Virtual, May 5-29
College of DuPage Meditation Monday – Virtual on Facebook Live, 11:30am
Westmont Lions Club Red, White & Bar-BQ – Canceled
DuPage CVB & Science of Spirituality Meditation Center: Learn to Meditate – Virtual, Ongoing
McHenry County:
Huntley Farmers Market – Ongoing
Kane County:
Elgin Theatre Company: “The Tin Woman” – Canceled
Fox River Trolley Museum Rails to Victory – Canceled
Kane County Forest Preserve Nature Programs – Canceled through May 30
Kane County Flea Market – Canceled for May
Creek Bend Nature Center House Showings – Canceled through May
Lake County:
Boozy Book Blub @ NSD – Virtual, May 20 at 7pm
The Lost Princess Story Time with Hawthorn Mall – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 21 at 10am
Obstacle Course contest with Hawthorn Mall – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 28 at 10am
Memorial Day Hike at Illinois Beach State Park – Canceled
Digifilm Makers Class with the Improv Playhouse – Virtual, May 26
At Ease: Focus On Joy Virtual Art Class for Vets/Active Military – Virtual on Facebook Live, May 22 and 29
Chicago Botanic Garden: Yoga with the Garden – Virtual, through May 30
Night at the Volo Auto Museum – Canceled
Meet the Herd! Meetings with Lamb Farm – Virtual, through May 31