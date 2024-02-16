South loop

Up to 25 parked cars vandalized in South Loop, all with driver's side windows smashed in

As many as two-dozen cars parked along one block in South Loop were found vandalized with shattered windows early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

According to CPD, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Indiana Street.

A witness said three males exited a black four-door sedan and began to shatter and smash the driver's side windows of between 20-25 vehicles, all of which were legally parked.

Photos and video from the scene show a line of cars, all with their driver's side windows entirely smashed in, with shattered glass and debris along the road.

"It's very unnerving," South Loop resident Rylan Trapani told NBC Chicago early Friday. "It's a place where we should be able to park our cars. Coming out to thousands of dollars of damage on the street pretty frequently is just disheartening."

Trapani described the damage as "window after window, every car on the block."

"I'm pretty concerned. It's scary. I park my car here everyday," Trapani added.

No one was in custody, police said. It wasn't immediately known if any property from the cars were taken.

