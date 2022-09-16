Unsure If You'll Receive Illinois Tax Rebate Checks? Here's What Steps to Take

Distribution of income and property tax rebate checks has begun across Illinois and is expected to stretch well into the fall.

The rebates, part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed earlier this year, apply to millions of residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021 or who paid property taxes during that calendar year. One-time payments began to arrive in bank accounts Monday, which kicked off the beginning of the eight-week distribution process.

Are you uncertain whether you'll be getting a payment? If you filed taxes in 2021, you'll receive rebates via the same payment method that you received your refund.

But if you didn't file taxes, you may still be eligible for the rebates.

According to Illinois officials, residents can still receive an income tax rebate check if they complete their 2021 IL-1040 tax forms online (which you can find HERE.) Residents with dependents will also need to fill out a 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form, according to officials.

Residents who aren’t legally required to fill out tax forms must do so if they want to be eligible for the rebate payments.

For individuals who paid property taxes but did not claim them on their 2021 return, or who haven’t filed their 2021 tax returns, there is still a way to receive a rebate. Those individuals must fill out Form IL-1040-PTR in order to be eligible, according to officials.

Those seeking rebates have until Oct. 17 to fill out the proper forms, state officials say.

Taxpayers are eligible for an income tax rebate of $50 for individual filers or $100 for joint-filers, so long as their income was below $200,000 or $400,000, depending on filing status.

Those with dependents will also receive a rebate of $100 per claimed dependent, and filers are eligible for up to three of those rebates.

For those who paid property taxes, residents will be eligible for a rebate of up to $300, so long as they paid property taxes on their primary residence during 2021 and that have an adjusted gross income of below $250,000 for individual filers, or $500,000 for joint filers.

Residents can check the status of their rebates by visiting the state’s website or by calling 1-800-732-8866.