‘Unsubstantiated Threat' Causes Evacuation of Lincoln Park Prep School

Officials at Francis W. Parker School in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood say that an “unsubstantiated threat” caused the evacuation of the facility on Monday, leading them to ask parents to pick up students at nearby Lincoln Park Zoo.

According to officials, the threat originated “from out of the country,” but out of an abundance of caution, students and faculty were evacuated from the school on Monday afternoon.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our community, and we take every precaution to protect them. We regret this unfortunate disruption,” school officials said.

In a letter to parents, officials asked that students be picked up from Lincoln Park Zoo, which lies just to the easy of the school. Parents can enter the zoo’s parking lot at Cannon Drive and Fullerton, and then proceed to the east entrance.

Officials did not elaborate on the nature of the threat that caused the evacuation. Chicago police say that there is no active threat at the school, and an investigation remains underway.