Unseasonably warm weather to continue into Wednesday as balmy February continues

It's been one of the warmest Februarys on record thus far for Chicago, and the spring-like temperatures are expected to continue into Wednesday.

After a bright, mild Tuesday that saw temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s for much of the Chicago area, even warmer conditions are expected for much of Wednesday.

It will feel like spring once again on Wednesday, as temperatures around 60 degrees are expected in parts of the area.

Highs in the low to even mid 60s are forecasted for Wednesday, with southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

While Wednesday seems to be an uncharacteristic taste of spring, the cooldown following the warm day won't exactly be a full return to winter.

Very mild conditions continue Wednesday. A cold front then brings shower chances to the region Wednesday night into Thursday along with briefly cooler conditions to close out the week. Another warming trend commences next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/aXzhAeTJK1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 20, 2024

Chicago-area residents can expect temperatures in the mid 50s on Thursday, with potential for showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm during the morning commute.

Though high temperatures will fall back into the low 40s by the start of this weekend, the area will warm back up again by Monday, with temperatures reaching the 60s once again early next week, though that will likely be alongside some rain.

According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature for Feb. 21 in Chicago is just 37.7 degrees, showing a continuation of above average temperatures in February.