Chicago Police

‘Unruly Passenger' on Flight Apprehended by Police at O'Hare Airport

A 26-year-old man "created a disturbance while in flight" and was detained onboard the aircraft until the plane landed, according to police

An "unruly passenger" onboard an American Airlines flight from Portland, Maine, was taken into custody by Chicago police officers Sunday afternoon upon the plane's landing at O'Hare International Airport, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

American Airlines Flight 3927, which was operated by the regional subsidiary Envoy Air as an American Eagle flight, landed at O'Hare at approximately 2 p.m.

A 26-year-old man "created a disturbance while in flight" and was detained onboard the aircraft until the plane landed, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man was released, and no citations were given, police said.

Additional details about the incident weren't immediately available.

