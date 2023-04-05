A Chicago fire lieutenant passed away Wednesday after collapsing while battling a high-rise blaze in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday, marking the second firefighter death in as many days in the city.

"This has been a tragic week for us," said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "Unprecedented."

The fire sparked just before 7:30 a.m. on the 27th floor of a building in the 1200 block of north Lake Shore Drive, according to fire officials. The fire, which was elevated to an extra alarm, involved a "very large apartment," prompting response from several fire houses.

2 11 1212 north LSD. Water on the fire on 27 one injured firefighter. Details to follow. LANGFORD pic.twitter.com/OUt4KI6zPm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 5, 2023

Among those responding was Tower Ladder 10, led by Lt. Jan Tchoryk, a more than 20-year veteran with the department and a Navy vet, who collapsed while climbing stairs up to battle the flames after elevators were shut down.

"He was making his way up to the fire floor, they had to take the stairs because the elevators were out, and then he went down," Nance-Holt said. "He was with his crews when he did, a mayday was called for help. The crews then started treating him right away by doing CPR on the scene and got them back to the lobby where they continued and ambulance 66 took him and they continued CPR to the hospital along with members ... despite their best efforts he succumbed to his injuries."

A cause of death was not immediately known, officials said.

At least one other firefighter was injured during the blaze but was said to be in good condition.

Thoryk, who was about 55 years old, joined the department in 1997 and had been on the job for about 26 years.

"He had a big extended family and also his family is here as well," Nance-Holt said. "His son is a Chicago police officer who's newly on the job as a police officer."

The death marks the second firefighter death in two days, coming just one day after a fire on the city's South Side left one firefighter dead and two others injured.

"I can't tell you how this impacts us losing two members in two days," Nance-Holt said. "As I said yesterday, this job is dangerous and you never know if you're coming home despite the best training and equipment that we can provide."

"It's a very difficult time for the Chicago Fire Department and a very difficult time and day for our city," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "It is unprecedented to lose two firefighters in back-to-back days. In different circumstances, but each of them responding to a call to serve and responding to the aid of others. People that they didn't know - because that's what the job demands and that's what they signed up for."

Check back for more on this developing story.