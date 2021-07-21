University of Illinois

University of Illinois to Require COVID Vaccine for Faculty and Staff This Fall

Last month, the University of Illinois announced students will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine upon returning for in-person classes this fall.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for faculty and staff members at all three University of Illinois campuses before the beginning of the fall semester, the university system’s president announced in an email Wednesday.

Outlining the vaccination requirements, University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen explained faculty and staff at the Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses should be vaccinated “if they are able to do so.”

"We fully support this decision and believe that widespread COVID-19 vaccinations at our university provide the best opportunity to maximize the safety of our entire community," the president stated.

Those who aren’t vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings and participate in the on-campus testing program, which requires tests two times a week.

For employees covered by a union contract, guidance will be implemented through collective bargaining processes, university officials stated.

Those who cannot be vaccinated due to health conditions or other reasons will also be required to participate in the system's COVID-19 testing program and wear face masks.

