University of Chicago students robbed at knifepoint: Police

Two students at the University of Chicago walking on campus Tuesday evening were robbed at knifepoint, an alert from Campus Security and Chicago police said.

The incident occurred as students were walking on campus on the sidewalk at approximately 10:15 p.m. at 1314 E. 58th Street, officials said. According to police, a grey Kia Sportage with license plate number DY19993 pulled up next to the students, with two unknown people exiting.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and demanded the victims cellphones and wallets and the students complied, police said.

The suspects then reentered the grey Kia and fled the scene, police said.

According to officials, the Kia is believed to be the same vehicle used in several recent robberies in the Hyde Park area.

"Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times," the alert said. "Do not resist an armed robbery unless absolutely necessary. Avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices while on the street. When walking, try to walk with a group or have a friend walk with you. There is safety in numbers."

No injuries were reported and detectives were investigating, according to the alert.