University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint near campus

Three University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday near the Hyde Park campus.

The students were walking about 5:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue when four or five gunmen jumped out of a white Alfa Romeo sport utility vehicle and demanded their belongings, the University of Chicago Police Department said.

The thieves stole the students’ property and fled in the car south on Dorchester, police said.

No arrests were reported.