University of Chicago Student Wounded in the Neck by Stray Bullet While Riding Green Line Train

A University of Chicago student was shot in the neck while riding a CTA Green Line train in Washington Park on the South Side Thursday evening.

The student, 22, was picked up by paramedics at a Green Line station in the 300 block of East 51st Street around 6 p.m., police said. He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bullet apparently crashed through the window of the train, and the victim was not believed to be the intended target, according to police. No one was in custody.

In an email Friday, the university identified the victim as a student and asked anyone with information to call Chicago police or the University of Chicago police.

“We are greatly saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the student and the student’s family,” the email stated.