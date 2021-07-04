University of Chicago Student Shot While Riding CTA Train Dies

A University of Chicago student who was shot in the neck while riding a CTA Green Line train in Washington Park on the South Side Thursday has died, according to authorities and the university.

The student, 22, was picked up by paramedics at a Green Line station in the 300 block of East 51st Street around 6 p.m., police said. He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The bullet apparently crashed through the window of the train, and the victim was not believed to be the intended target, according to police. No one was in custody.

The victim was identified as Max Lewis, according to information provided by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Sunday.

The University of Chicago released the following statement in response to Lewis' death:

"The University of Chicago community is devastated by the loss of Max Solomon Lewis, an undergraduate student who has passed away from injuries related to being shot while sitting in an off-campus Chicago Transit Authority elevated train on Thursday, July 1. Our deepest sympathies are with Max’s family, friends, and all who knew him. He was a talented student and beloved individual who will be greatly missed.”