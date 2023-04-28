4 Midwest Schools, Including 1 in Illinois Make List of ‘Most Beautiful College Campuses'

As the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close, many hopeful college freshman will be heading off to colleges and universities across the country in the fall.

But only some of those campuses have been dubbed "the most beautiful."

"America's most beautiful college campuses don't just attract prospective students and their families," a recent report from Travel + Leisure magazine reads. "Tourists flock to these impressive institutions to admire their perfectly manicured lawns, stunning architecture, and noteworthy landmarks."

The report, which came out earlier this year, ranks the "25 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S." The list includes a handful of campuses in the Midwest -- including one in Illinois -- as well as multiple schools in California, New York and Florida.

Topping the list, without surprise, is Stanford University, located near Palo Alto, about 35 miles outside San Francisco.

"The entryway to Stanford's 8,180-acre campus is arguably the grandest of any beautiful college campus," the description says. "A mile-long, tree-lined Palm Drive leads up to the expansive green oval Main Quad, surrounded by red-roofed buildings and the campus's crown architectural jewel, Memorial Church, with its striking mosaic façade."

While the No. 2 spot was snagged by a rural college in George, No. 3 on the list went to The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

"It's hard to miss the glistening golden dome of Notre Dame's Main Building, not to mention the Neo-Gothic Basilica of the Sacred Heart that defines this Catholic school founded in 1842," the report says. "Besides gorgeous architecture, the campus is chock-full of lush quads, where students congregate to kick back when they're not in class or at the football stadium."

The next Midwestern school to make an appearance is Kenyon College in Ohio at No. 12, followed by the University of Wisconsin - Madison at No. 18.

Coming in at No. 21 is the University of Chicago, located in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to the report, the south side campus is a bit of an architectural marvel, blending "traditional English Gothic style with the modern designs of Eero Saarinen and Mies van der Rohe across 215 acres that include an official botanical garden."

And keep an eye out for details, the list adds. "Many of the gargoyles on the ivy-covered buildings date back to 1893, when the campus was constructed."

See the full list of 25 here.