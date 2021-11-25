University of Chicago Medicine Sets Yearly Record With 2 Heart Transplants on Thanksgiving

The University of Chicago Medical Center performed two heart transplants on Thanksgiving, reaching a new record for the most transplants performed in a year.

In a news release, University of Chicago Medicine officials explained the South Side medical center performed two transplants on the holiday, totaling 55 transplants for the year, an institutional record.

Both patients were said to be doing well Thursday afternoon.

Additional information about those who received the transplants wasn't available.

On Thanksgiving Day, our transplant teams performed two successful heart transplants. This brings our total number of heart transplants in 2021 to 55, an institution record. pic.twitter.com/VJG2MzC19r — UChicago Medicine (@UChicagoMed) November 25, 2021

"Today and every day, we are incredibly grateful for the dedication of all our hospital workers," the health system said in a tweet. "We are also grateful for the generosity of organ donors and their families who make heart transplantation possible."