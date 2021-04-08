University of Chicago Issues Stay-at-Home Order Due to ‘Large Cluster' of COVID Cases

The University of Chicago issued a stay-at-home order Thursday, among other restrictions, in response to a "large cluster" of coronavirus cases at the school, particularly among undergraduate students.

University officials said tests in recent days detected more than 50 cases involving students, many of whom live in residence halls.

"We expect this number to increase," the school said in an alert.

These are the new mitigations in place:

Students living in residence halls must observe a new stay-at-home period for seven days, beginning immediately and lasting through April 15

All classes will be fully remote for at least seven days

All on-campus dining will be on a takeout-only basis until further notice

Any students who have recently attended a party or unmasked gathering are asked to be tested immediately for the coronavirus

Students are urged to cooperate with the university's contact tracing team to limit any further spread of the virus

Outdoor tends on campus will be closed for at least seven days

Non-curricular in-person programming is suspended during the stay-at-home period

Many COVID-19 cases on the University of Chicago campus have been connected to one or more parties held at off-campus fraternities over the past week, school officials said.

According to a notice from the school, health officials are particularly concerned with the spread of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which is a more contagious variant that emerged out of the U.K. but has been spreading across Chicago.

"Unfortunately, this is the largest cluster of cases to reach our campus community since the academic year began," the school said.