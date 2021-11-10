University of Chicago Grad Who Died in Hyde Park Shooting Identified

The 24-year-old man, who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after an attempted armed robbery in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Shaoxiong Zheng was in the 900 block of East 54th Place at approximately 1:54 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and a man exited, produced a gun and demanded property, according to officials.

The man fired shots at Zheng, striking him in the chest, according to police.

Officials said the man re-entered the vehicle and headed west on 54th Place.

Zheng was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Zheng, also called Dennis, graduated from the University of Chicago in the summer of 2021, according to the school's website.

"We are working with the Chicago Police Department to gather more facts about the case, and the University of Chicago Police Department is immediately increasing patrols near campus. While we have not had any indication that this is an active incident, we encourage you to be vigilant and exercise caution. This is devastating news for our entire community. We will keep you informed as we know more about this incident," the school said in a statement.

Police said Area One Detectives are investigating.