Universal is bringing a new, year-round immersive experience to Chicago, the city announced Thursday -- and this one will have a whole new kind of thrill.

It's called Universal Horror Unleashed: Chicago.

The new venue will mark the second location for the popular Universal Horror Unleashed brand, following one other location in Las Vegas, and a first for Universal in the Midwest.

Universal Horror Unleashed: Chicago will transform a vacant commercial building, located across from the new Bally's Casino at 700 W. Chicago Ave., "into a world-class horror attraction and entertainment destination."

The experience is expected to open in 2027, bringing "terrifying mazes, unforgettable scares, themed bars, unique food and beverage offerings, and a retail space," according to the announcement.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, the city said, "following design finalization and permitting."

“We’re thrilled to welcome Universal Horror Unleashed to the City of Chicago,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “This is exactly the kind of creative, high-impact investment we’re working to attract—one that brings new life to a vacant site, creates hundreds of jobs, and cements Chicago as a must-visit destination for entertainment tourism.”

According to the city, the experience is expected to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for the city, along with more than 400 permanent jobs, including scareactors, make-up artists, prosthetic artists and more.

“Universal’s decision to make such a significant investment in Illinois is a testament to the state’s unmatched entertainment sector, renowned workforce and strong infrastructure,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “Universal choosing Illinois didn’t happen by accident—we were proud to support this project through our EDGE incentive program, which has helped fortify a positive business climate that draws world-class companies to the state. I look forward to seeing this iconic brand come to life along the Chicago River as it creates hundreds of jobs and generates more than $1 billion in economic impact.”