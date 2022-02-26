‘United:' Truck Convoy in Support of Ukraine Arrives in Chicago

Semi drivers joined in a truck convoy Saturday from suburban East Dundee to Chicago's Buckingham Fountain to show solidarity with Ukraine and demand more actions are taken to counter Russian aggression.

Dozens of drivers took part in the approximately 40-mile long trek with some demonstrating support by displaying Ukrainian flags.

Organizers told NBC 5 they wanted to send a message that people stand with Ukraine and urged western leaders, including President Joe Biden, to do whatever they can to help as Russian troops advance on the country.

Every second is crucial during the invasion, organizers say.

"We’re hoping that we can demonstrate that we’re united, that the world can see we are together joined by our brothers and sisters all over the world and that we are supporting Ukraine, and this demonstration is a demand for help," said organizer Ross Saciuk. "We demand help for Ukraine, so we want help for Ukraine..."

As the convoy took place Saturday, Illinois State Police issued an alert about traffic delays and potential crashes during such events.

“Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic,” ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal said.

Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to enforcement, police stated.