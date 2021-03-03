COVID vaccine

United to Open Vaccination Site at O'Hare Airport

The "point of distribution" site, which will operate out of the airline's current clinic in the baggage claim level, will open Thursday for eligible airport employees

United Airlines has announced plans to open a vaccination in Terminal 2 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The "point of distribution" site, which will operate out of the airline's current clinic in the baggage claim level, will open Thursday for eligible airport employees.

The following groups will be eligible for vaccinations:

  • Employees who live or work in the City of Chicago (including ORD) AND
  • Are at least 65+ years old OR
  • Are flight crew

"Our community – like many across the nation and world – has been devastated by COVID-19," Vice President of United’s Chicago hub Omar Idris wrote in a letter to employees. "And as United continues to play a leadership role in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, we can see a light at the end of tunnel."

The company said eligible employees will receive an email with instructions on how to register.

