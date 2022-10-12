United to Offer New Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland, Barcelona

United Airlines says that it will offer new direct flights from Chicago to two major European cities beginning next summer, expanding offerings it says outpace every other airline.

According to a press release, United says that it will begin offering direct daily flights from Chicago to Barcelona, Spain beginning on May 25, 2023, pending government approval.

The release says that United will offer flights from O’Hare International Airport onboard Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets.

The airline also will add direct service from Chicago’s O’Hare airport to Shannon, Ireland as part of its expanded European offerings.

Shannon, located along Ireland’s western coast, offers travelers easier access to Limerick and Galway, among other destinations, according to the company.

United will also continue to offer direct flights from Chicago to Dublin.

According to the airline, United offers direct flights from Chicago to 14 different European cities, the most offerings of any airline.

As part of its expansion of service abroad, United says it will offer flights from New York to Stockholm, Sweden and Dubai, UAE. Direct flights from San Francisco to Rome and from Washington, D.C. to Berlin will also be added beginning next year.