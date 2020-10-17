United Steelworkers Union Shines ‘Batlight' Style Biden-Harris Logo on Trump Tower

A Biden-Harris campaign logo was projected onto Trump Tower in downtown Chicago as part of the United Steelworkers' multistate tour to encourage workers to vote in the November election.

The "batlight" style image, which includes the Biden-Harris and USW logos, will also be projected onto buildings in cities throughout Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a news release.

A Twitter account dedicated to the "batlight" tour tweeted several photos Saturday of Trump Tower adorned with the image, including the caption: "We didn’t?! We did!! And it felt so good. (The most action that sad, half-empty building’s seen in a while.) Good morning Chicago."

We didn’t?! We did!! And it felt so good. (The most action that sad, half-empty building’s seen in a while.) Good morning Chicago. 🦇🔦 #USWBatLight #VOTE #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/YBy1mYk36v — USW Bat Light (@USWBat) October 17, 2020

Another tweet read: "An eyesore no more."

The "batlight" also visited several other locations across the city including the Chicago Theatre, the Art Institute of Chicago and Wrigley Field.

Then we went around the block and this happened...🦇🔦 #USWBatLight #VOTE pic.twitter.com/67E69r2hHM — USW Bat Light (@USWBat) October 17, 2020