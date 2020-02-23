United, Delta Among Airlines Issuing Travel Waivers Ahead of Winter Storm

Several major airlines have issued travel waivers for their customers as a winter storm takes aim at the Chicago area.
A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties in northern Illinois, with snowfall totals in excess of six inches possible in some locations.
With that forecast, several airlines, including Delta and United, have issued travel waivers for Feb. 25 and 26.
“Travel waivers” allow passengers to change their flight times without having to pay change fees, according to the airlines. Delta and United have both issued press releases laying out the steps for customers to change their flight plans because of the potential for wintry weather.
The winter storm watch will take effect on Tuesday morning and will continue into Wednesday morning for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, and Kane counties in northern Illinois. Despite not being in the impacted area, Chicago itself could see snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday, which could potentially hinder commuters and could result in the cancellation of hundreds of flights at both Midway and O’Hare.