United, Delta Among Airlines Issuing Travel Waivers Ahead of Winter Storm

Several major airlines have issued travel waivers for their customers as a winter storm takes aim at the Chicago area.

A winter storm watch has been issued for several counties in northern Illinois, with snowfall totals in excess of six inches possible in some locations.

We’ve issued a travel waiver for parts of the Midwest due to anticipated winter weather. If you’re traveling 2/25 - 2/26, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/0ZHMdCxuEI pic.twitter.com/P1xv0UMGHK — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2020

With that forecast, several airlines, including Delta and United, have issued travel waivers for Feb. 25 and 26.

“Travel waivers” allow passengers to change their flight times without having to pay change fees, according to the airlines. Delta and United have both issued press releases laying out the steps for customers to change their flight plans because of the potential for wintry weather.

We’ve issued a travel waiver for February 25 - 26, 2020 due to forecasted weather conditions in the Chicago area. More info here: https://t.co/lHcqYuxoJ8 https://t.co/S7utXSsnyy — Delta (@Delta) February 23, 2020

The winter storm watch will take effect on Tuesday morning and will continue into Wednesday morning for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, and Kane counties in northern Illinois. Despite not being in the impacted area, Chicago itself could see snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday, which could potentially hinder commuters and could result in the cancellation of hundreds of flights at both Midway and O’Hare.