United Center Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test For All Event Attendees

The United Center will now require anyone attending events at the arena, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, facility representatives announced Thursday.

The decision, according to United Center representatives, reflects the venue's "continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees" and will also involve arena and team employees.

A new entrance process that includes proof of vaccination or a negative test goes into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice, according to the United Center.

"As final NBA and NHL health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, these protocols are still subject to potential league requirements, and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks may communicate additional details to their fans as the season approaches."

The arena also touted investments made to increase air flow within the United Center to circulate 100 percent outside air and complete 8.6 full air exchanges of fresh

air per hour. According to UC representatives, this exceeds recommended industry standards, including requirements for grocery stores, airplanes, bars and restaurants.

"All systems and protocols have been approved by the Chicago Medical Society’s team of infectious disease specialists which places the United Center as the gold standard for arenas and the safest indoor venue in Chicago."

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady applauded the United Center's decision to update its protocols.

"Thank you ⁦‪@UnitedCenter⁩ for doing your part to #ProtectChicago by requiring vaccination or a negative test for entry," Arwady tweeted. "This is great news for the city!!"