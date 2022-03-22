United Center Updates COVID Rules, Lifts Vaccine Mandates

The United Center has updated its COVID protocols, removing its requirement for guests to show proof of full vaccination or negative tests to enter the building, arena officials announced Tuesday. Masks will remain optional.

The updated guidance goes into effect for all events after March 22, including the NCAA March Madness – Midwest Regionals happening at the United Center on March 25 and 27.

The new protocols will remain in place for "all future events, including all concerts, special events, Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, until further notice."

The United Center noted that in some cases the NBA, NHL and certain special events may require protocols.

The latest coronavirus guidance for the arena can be found at UnitedCenter.com/HealthandSafety.

Previously the United Center required all attendees present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the venue. Before that, the arena required proof of vaccination (and did not accept a negative test) for entry, and required all event-goers to wear masks.