United Center to Adjust COVID Rules as Chicago Lifts Mask, Vaccine Mandates

The United Center is easing its in-arena COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of the city of Chicago lifting its mask and proof-of-vaccination mandates for restaurants, bars and other indoor establishments, the arena announced Monday morning.

Moving forward, the United Center will require all attendees — including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans — to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the venue. Masks are also now optional for attendees.

Previously, the United Center had required proof of vaccination (and did not accept a negative test) for entry, and required all event-goers to wear masks.

"The decision to continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for all fans and employees," the United Center said in a release, adding that while masks are optional, they remain "recommended."

The updated guidelines will first take effect for Blackhawks fans on Thursday, March 3 for their home matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, and for Bulls fans on Friday, March 4 for their home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls play eight of their remaining 21 regular-season games at home, and hope to host playoff basketball at the United Center come spring.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, play 14 of their remaining 28 regular-season games at home, but boast no such playoff hopes.

