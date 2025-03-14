United Center

United Center removes Bulls' championship banners after they were damaged during concert

The damage occurred during a Disturbed concert last weekend

By Associated Press and NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Bulls' six NBA championship banners have been removed from the United Center rafters after they were damaged during a concert.

According to a United Center statement, the banners sustained “minor damage” during a performance by the rock band Disturbed on Saturday night.

“United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners,” an arena spokesperson said Friday in the facility statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season.”

The Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-110 at home on Thursday night. Their next home game is on March 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As of Friday, the Bulls hold a five-game lead on the No. 10 slot in the Eastern Conference, which would qualify the team for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament next month.

As a 10 seed, the Bulls would have to win two games in the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the 8 seed in the East in the NBA Playoffs.

Led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls won three straight titles from 1991-93. They accomplished another three-peat with three straight championships from 1996-98.

