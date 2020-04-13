United Center Partners With City, Team Rubicon to Collect PPE Donations

In an effort to help medical professionals and other essential workers get the personal protective equipment (PPE) that they need, the United Center will serve as a donation drop-off site beginning Monday.

According to a press release, the building’s management team will partner with the city of Chicago and Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization, on the project.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-run nonprofit organization, “serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service (by) helping people prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises,” according to the press release.

The donation drop-off site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the United Center’s East Atrium, located in Lot H of the facility.

The city is collecting the following unopened items:

-Sterile and non-sterile gloves

-Hand sanitizer

-Disinfectant bottles or sprays

-Disinfectant wipes

-Isopropyl alcohol

-Eye protection and goggles

-Clear face shields

-Masks with tie/ear loop

-3-ply surgical masks

-Respirator masks (N95, N99, P100)

-PAPR Respirators

-Disposable isolation gowns

-Disposable examination gowns

-Booties

-Medical ventilators

-Disposable gloves

-Coveralls

-Hair nets

-Touchless thermometers

With the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks’ seasons on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Center has served a variety of roles in looking to aid with the crisis. The arena hosted a supply drive with Project CURE in late March, and is currently serving as a satellite storage facility for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.