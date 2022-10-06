United Center Offers Fans Unique Chance to Be Part of Gift for Harry Styles After Chicago Shows

Harry Styles could soon be listening to your voice on vinyl.

In what is being called a "Chicago exclusive," the United Center is offering fans a chance to record a message for the pop icon, which could then end up on a vinyl that will be gifted to him following his six-night residency.

The venue said six phone booths will be positioned in the arena for fans to "record a welcome message to Harry."

"Just pick up the phone, leave a message and snap a photo while you're at it!" the venue wrote in a note to fans. "Your voice could end up on a vinyl record that will be gift to Harry Styles to remember Chicago."

Beginning Thursday, the United Center will be transformed into "Harry’s House" for six nights as the singer brings his tour to the Windy City.

Styles' "Love on Tour" campaign has kicked off in other cities already, with the Chicago leg of the tour set to run from Oct. 6-9 and Oct. 13-15.

Already Thursday morning, fans were camped out at the United Center to secure the best seats possible for Styles' first Chicago shows.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for all six shows are sold out, though resale sites have some pricier options still available.

Styles' current North American tour has already included visits to Toronto, Austin and New York and will end in Los Angeles.

The 2022 tour follows Styles' sold-out 2021 tour, which included two nights in Chicago.

Styles, a former One Direction star, released his third studio album, "Harry's House," May 20. Styles’ solo work also features hit singles "Watermelon Sugar" and "Sign of the Times."