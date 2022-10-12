For all the Harry Styles fans who haven't been able to score a ticket to one of the star's six sold-out Chicago shows, this one's for you.

The United Center tweeted on Wednesday that the venue will give away to two lucky fans, two 100 level tickets to Styles' penultimate show of his "Love on Tour" Chicago concert series.

"One winner will be randomly selected" to receive the two tickets, the Tweet reads. "Travel not included."

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Retweet this and follow @UnitedCenter on Twitter for a chance to win two 100 Level tickets to see Harry Styles #LoveOnTour here on Oct. 14! #HSLOTUC



The contest, which takes place on Twitter and closes Thursday at 5 p.m., has already garnered more than 4,700 retweets.

Styles' "Love on Tour" show is currently in Chicago for a six-night stop, but it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing.

Last week, during the show's first night in town, general admission ticket holders were seen camping outside the United Center days ahead of time, hoping to secure a spot close to the stage. However, just hours before the show was set to begin, the venue announced that Thursday's show would not go on as planned "out of an abundance of caution due to band/crew illness."

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

While the show was rescheduled for Monday, hundreds of fans took to social media to voice their displeasure, with many of them needing to offload tickets to a show they could no longer attend.

"Literally just drove 6 hours from 2 states away and paid 400 for a hotel and took off two days of work to be told it’s rescheduled for a day I can’t comeback 3 hours before????" one comment on the United Center's Facebook post read.

Each of Styles six shows sold out early on, when tickets were released earlier this year. Three of the six Chicago shows remain: Oct. 13, 14 and 15. They are expected to go on as scheduled.