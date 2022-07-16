United Center COVID Policies: Here's the Latest Guidance for Spectators

Whether you're planning to attend a Blackhawks game or see a concert at the United Center, some COVID precautions are still encouraged.

While some recommendations have changed as a result of shifts in guidelines and COVID metrics, other measures instated to curb the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.

Here's what you need to know about the COVID policies and procedures:

Mask Policy

Masks are recommended for those attending events at the venue, but not required, according to the latest guidance.

In late February, the United Center eased its in-arena COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of the city of Chicago lifting its mask and proof-of-vaccination mandates for restaurants, bars and other indoor establishments. As of that point, masks were recommended, not required.

What Should I Do if I Recently Tested Positive for COVID?

Anyone who tests positive for COVID should stay home. On its website, the United Center encourages such individuals to transfer their ticket to someone who isn't displaying symptoms.

Is Proof of Vaccination Required?

Providing proof of vaccination and the results of a negative COVID-19 test aren't currently required.

When the United Center eased its COVID guidelines in late February, the venue opted to allow either proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Previously, only proof ofvaccination was accepted.

Approximately one month after that change, the venue adjusted rules and eliminated the requirements.

What Else Should I Know?