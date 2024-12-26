United Airlines releases statement after body found in wheel well of Chicago flight

United Airlines has released a statement after a body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that departed from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Christmas Eve.

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT Tuesday and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

The body was found after the aircraft, a Boeing 787-10 arrived, United said.

"Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft," the airline's statement said. "United is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation."

United told NBC News the area where the body was found is only accessible from outside the aircraft.

Hawaii News Now, the NBC affiliate in Honolulu, reported an unidentified man’s body was discovered.

"At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” the reported stated.

Maui police told the station it was "currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland..."