United Airlines plane returns to O'Hare Airport following possible bird strike

A United Airlines plane was forced to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Sunday after a possible bird strike, according to the airline.

United flight 2481, which departed O'Hare for Syracuse, New York, returned to the airport for an examination shortly after takeoff. Airline personnel arranged for another aircraft to take passengers to their destination, according to United.

A total of 129 passengers and five crew members were on board.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.