United Airlines has a new ‘snack station' on select flights. Here's what to know

The new 'Grab-N-Go' snack station debuted on a flight from Houston to Chicago last week

By Francie Swidler

United Airlines is making a major change to how some passengers are served snacks on flights.

Passengers on selected United flights will soon have access to an Economy "Grab-N-Go" station that offers complimentary water and snacks following the main cabin service, a spokesperson for the Chicago-based airline said.

Items in the Grab-N-Go snack station -- which may include That's It fruit bars, Undercover Chocolate Quinoa Crisps and Savory Snack mix -- are limited, and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Items also vary based on flight distance, the spokesperson said.

The snack station, which debuted on a Nov. 30 flight from Houston to Chicago, will only be available on United's fleet of new A321neo aircraft. Additionally, it only be open to passengers traveling 801 miles or more, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the new fleet of planes also features more overhead bin spaces, and inflight entertainment screens at every seat.

The new snack station is the latest in a slew of recent changes announced by United Airlines. In October, the airline announced it was changing its boarding process, which it says can save up to two minutes of boarding time. And earlier this year, the airline said it would have new "Astrova" in-flight entertainment systems on select planes by 2025.

