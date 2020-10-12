UNITED AIRLINES

United Airlines Flight Returns to O'Hare Airport Due to Severe Weather

An image posted to Twitter appeared to show a plane with a cracked windshield following the ordeal

@ArexRang

A United Airlines flight from Chicago was forced to return to O'Hare Airport Monday afternoon as severe storms hit parts of the area.

Flight 349 from Chicago to Washington Dulles Airport landed at O'Hare Airport after being forced back "due to severe weather," the airline confirmed.

"The flight landed safely and customers will continue to their final destination on a new aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

"My UA349 flight literally just had to emergency land because we flew through a hailstorm for some reason and it cracked the entire windshield," passenger Alex Lang tweeted.

United Airlines did not confirm if the windshield was in fact cracked during the flight.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across parts of northwest Indiana as rain and storms, some producing gusty winds and small hail, moved across the Chicago area.

Lang said he and other passengers were put on another flight to their destination.

