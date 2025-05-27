United Airlines is changing the amount of time travelers have to check in for a flight starting next month.

Beginning June 3, those flying United will need to check in within 45 minutes of their flight for domestic flights - whether or not they have baggage.

The previous cutoff time was 30 minutes for domestic travel and 60 minutes for international.

"The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines," United said in a statement to NBC Chicago.

United notes on its website that some airports or flights have special time limits depending on location.

"If you don’t meet your check-in time limits, we’ll do our best to find another option," the website stated. "However, we have the right to deny service which may result in cancellation of your reservation, denied boarding or the option to check your bags."

A full list of domestic and international airport check-in time limits can be found here here.

The Transportation Security Administration encourages travelers to allow for extra time when arriving at airports, particularly for parking, check-in and security screenings, but recommends checking with airlines for timing guidance.

It's the latest change coming to a major airline ahead of summer travel.

Beginning Wednesday, Southwest Airlines start offering basic economy tickets and charging for checked bags - a first in the airline's history.