Retiring United Captain to Embark on Final Flight With His Daughter as Co-Pilot

When veteran United Airlines Captain Chris Bales takes off on his final flight before retirement, he won't just have any coworker as his co-pilot - rather someone who is very special to him.

Bales will cap off his 38-year career with United on Sunday with his daughter, First Officer Ally Bales, as co-pilot for his last flight, according to a news release from United Airlines.

Of Chris' three daughters, Ally is the only one who decided to follow in his footsteps.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Ally and Chris Bales led their first commercial flight as co-pilots in November - a 12-hour journey from O'Hare Airport to Tokyo, according to a previous NBC News story.

Both feared that flight wouldn't come to fruition, with Chris' retirement nearing and Ally having joined United the July prior.

"You have those moments where you just show up and you know its going to be the best day of your life, and that's kind of how I feel today," Ally said in November, prior to the duo's first flight.

The father and daughter aren't the only ones in their family to work for airline. Two of Ally's uncles were pilots for United, a third became a flight attendant, along with two of her aunts.

If having Ally by his side won't be enough, United will pay homage to Chris' stellar career with a water cannon salute on Sunday.





