United Airlines announces plans to make a big change to its seats

The in-flight entertainment on United Airlines planes is about to look a lot different.

Beginning in 2025, the Chicago-based airline plans to install a new in-flight entertainment system called Astrova on select planes, a joint announcement from United and Panasonic Avionics said earlier this week.

According to officials, United will be the first American customer of the "in-flight engagement" solution from Panasonic.

"Our customers tell us that they want to be engaged, entertained and productive in the air," United Airlines' Managing Director of Identity, Product and Loyalty Mark Muren said in the announcement. "Our new partnership with Panasonic Avionics will make that possible and enable us to set a new standard of in-flight excellence as a key part of United Next. Together United and Panasonic will drive new standards of engagement when customers come onboard a United aircraft.”

According to a press release, Astrova's in-flight entertainment system includes 4k OLED technology with sharper, clearer image quality, along with "cinema-grade colors, 3D audio and USB chargers at each seat meant to create a "fully immersive experience for passengers."

The agreement between Astrova and United builds upon the airline's previous agreement to install Panasonic Avation's "X Series," an upgraded entertainment system across a number of aircraft, the release adds. It is also part of a handful of retro and line-fit installations across United's fleet, as well as United Next, a fleet of planes that is "enhancing's the passenger experience" on aircraft flown in several domestic and international markets.

The United Next fleet, the release states, offers seatback entertainment screens at every seat, with different sized screens throughout. For example, those sitting in the First Class cabin will have 13-inch monitors, while Economy passengers will have 10-inch monitors. United Next is also outfitted with larger overhead bin space, high speed WiFi, USB outlets at every seat, Bluetooth audio connections for in-flight entertainment, and LED lighting throughout the cabin, the release goes on to say.